June 11, 1935 - May 26, 2022
PORTAGE, IN - Lavinia "Ruth" Pullen, 86, of Portage passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Brentwood in Hobart. She was born June 11, 1935, to Delmar & Margaret (Smith) Richards. She grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Emerson High School where she was a majorette. Ruth was close with her dad growing up and loved to visit and swim in Lake Michigan with friends. Her sister, Donna, was a constant comfort to her throughout her life. Their shared interest in Genealogy brought them great joy and travel opportunities. Ruth loved flowers and designed many beautiful gardens throughout her lifetime. She had a warm and welcoming heart, loved all children and animals. She never turned anyone away. She raised all her children and grandchildren with endless love.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, George Benjamin (married 3/2/1957-1/1/1972); husband, Paul E. Pullen (8/25/1974-6/24/2004); son, Mark Benjamin; brother, Bob Richards; sister, Donna Casko; step-son, Jeff Pullen; step-grandkids: Bruce Cooper and Todd Cooper.
Survivors include her grateful children: George Benjamin (Patricia) and their wonderful sons: George (Bethany) and Alex, Teresa Horvath and her beautiful daughter, Mary (Brandon Gremaux), Wanda Lanter (Jim) and their lovely daughter, Lisa Sanders (Cain), Jennifer Pullen and her adored daughter, Jillian, Clint Pullen (Christine) and his amazing children: CJ, Logan, and Natalya, step-son, Dave Pullen (Dawn) and their precious kids: Tiffany Woynaroski (Adam), David Pullen (Jackie), Heather Tillman (Zach), Ashley Garcia (Luis), Chad Cooper, Holly Paul (Matt), Paul Pullen (Becky), Joe Pullen (Sarah), Brianna Pullen, Nathan Pullen, Kruiz Pullen; and many beloved great-grandchildren and dear friends.
Private burial will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.