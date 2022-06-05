PORTAGE, IN - Lavinia "Ruth" Pullen, 86, of Portage passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Brentwood in Hobart. She was born June 11, 1935, to Delmar & Margaret (Smith) Richards. She grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Emerson High School where she was a majorette. Ruth was close with her dad growing up and loved to visit and swim in Lake Michigan with friends. Her sister, Donna, was a constant comfort to her throughout her life. Their shared interest in Genealogy brought them great joy and travel opportunities. Ruth loved flowers and designed many beautiful gardens throughout her lifetime. She had a warm and welcoming heart, loved all children and animals. She never turned anyone away. She raised all her children and grandchildren with endless love.