Lavinia "VENE" Brown (nee Scroggie)

Funeral services for Lavinia will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until time of service. Vinnie will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, Indiana. Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking visitors to please wear masks while in the building and to please follow the six feet social distancing protocol.

Lavinia was a long time member of Lansing Gospel Chapel, Lansing, IL. Lavinia worked at Inland Steel working as an Executive Secretary for 33 years in their offices located in Chicago, IL. Lavinia was well respected by her colleagues, she worked with and the clients that she served. Her attention to detail and her organization skills were second to none. If you needed something done, Lavinia was the one to go to. She always went above and beyond in whatever she did. She prided herself on completing the task on time and dong it right. After retirement in 1991, she was secretary to the president of that company. Lavinia was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lavinia's name to your favorite animal society.