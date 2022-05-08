Lawrence A. Giannini

Larry Giannini was born in East Chicago, IN, as the second of four children to Amerigo and Helen Giannini, and moved to Hammond as a youth. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Class of 1964, Purdue University Krannert School of Management, and Loyola's MBA program. The majority of his career was at Inland Steel and successor Arcelor Mittal,working in the bar mills, roll shops, and Technical Service, retiring in 2011 with 34 years of service. He was recently honored as a ten-year volunteer by Meals on Wheels of NWI. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved attending his children's many activities and was a frequent fan at Munster High School sporting events. He was a rabid fan of all things Purdue and a proud father to several 4th generation Boilermakers.