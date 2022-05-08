Lawrence A. Giannini

MUNSTER, IN - Lawrence A. "Larry" Giannini, age 75, of Munster passed away on April 24, 2022.
He is survived by wife of 28 years, Kathy Kansky Giannini; children: Timothy, Kimberly, Christopher (Michelle), Larry (fiancee Jessica) and Brian (Rachel); and cherished grandchildren: Sophia, Antonio, April and Quinn; beloved brother of Vivian (late Greg) Syndrowski, Michael (Ann) and late Richard; Dearest nephew of Laurene (Giannini) Viater; son-in-law of Violet Kansky; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with Visitation from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m.
Larry Giannini was born in East Chicago, IN, as the second of four children to Amerigo and Helen Giannini, and moved to Hammond as a youth. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll Class of 1964, Purdue University Krannert School of Management, and Loyola's MBA program. The majority of his career was at Inland Steel and successor Arcelor Mittal,working in the bar mills, roll shops, and Technical Service, retiring in 2011 with 34 years of service. He was recently honored as a ten-year volunteer by Meals on Wheels of NWI. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved attending his children's many activities and was a frequent fan at Munster High School sporting events. He was a rabid fan of all things Purdue and a proud father to several 4th generation Boilermakers.
In lieu of flowers, donations to his favorite charities Meals on Wheels of NWI in Merrillville or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net