HAMMOND, IN -
Lawrence A. Reese 'Larry', age 74, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Symphony of Dyer. Survivors one son, Lawrence A. (Mihye) Reese; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; father, Willie B. 'Bubble' (Emma) Reese; two brothers: Britt Reese and Michael Reese; three sisters: Carolyn Riggins, Lydia Alderman and Sheila Reese and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Alice Reese and sister, Barbara Ann Devine.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 11:00a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5304 Hohman Avenue Hammond Fr. Richard Orlinski celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00 to 11:00a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass.
Larry retired from U. S. Steel and was a veteran of the US Army. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Reese family during their time of loss.