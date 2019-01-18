ST. JOHN, IN - Lawrence B. Dombrowski, age 69, of St. John, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 45 Years Lorie Dombrowski; children Melinda (Shawn) Duffy, Scott (Ashley) Dombrowski, Denise (Thomas) Webb; grandchildren Conor, Drew, and Dylan Duffy, Elle, Luke, and Paige Dombrowski, Alex, Caleb, and Julia Webb; and several nieces, nephews, and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Helen Dombrowski and brother Leonard Dombrowski.
Funeral services will start with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at Holy Name Church in Cedar Lake at 10:00 a.m. Burial Holy Name Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00-8:00 pm.
Larry worked for the City of Chicago for over 20 years and then for the City of Evanston for 16 years. He loved gardening, landscaping, animals, boating, and traveling; but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Donations in his name to the Humane Society would be appreciated.