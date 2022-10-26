Aug. 27, 1942 - Oct. 23, 2022

Lawrence "Bud" Groet, age 80, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Bud is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Frances Bascom; step-daughter, Sandy Stropky; two grandsons: Brandon Stropky and Ryan Hilton; great-granddaughter, Caelyn Spies-Stropky; sister, Norma (late Richard) Lindzy; nephew, Michael (Tiffani) Lindzy; great-niece, Hunter Lindzy; two great-nephews: Austin and Logan Lindzy; Bud is also survived by his cousins and many good friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents: William and Eleanor Groet; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bud was raised in Northwest Indiana and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1961. He was a heavy equipment operator with Local #150 with 59 years of service. Bud was a member of the Crown Point Moose Lodge, the N.R.A., and F.O.P.

Bud loved to hunt, he especially loved prairie dog hunting and clay pigeons. He was a staunch supporter of the local police departments and the national law enforcement offices.

Bud will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Gadbaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bud's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or Riley Children's Hospital.

Visit Bud's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.