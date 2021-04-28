FLOSSMOOR, IL — Lawrence C. Panozzo, 91, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021, at his home in Flossmoor. He was a licensed funeral director for 67 years and proud owner of the Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home which recently celebrated its 95th year.

Beloved husband for 68 years of Antoinette "Netti" nee Rigoni. Loving father of Lawrence D. (Carol), Dennis (Dianne), Danielle (Paul) Clarke, Michael (Ellen), Phillip and Claudia (Bob) Bliese. Proud "Nonno" of Ben (Erin) Clarke, Anthony Panozzo, Lidia Panozzo, Maria Clarke, Miriam Panozzo, Sam Bliese, Lawrence E. Panozzo and Max Bliese. Devoted son of the late Dionisio "Dan" Panozzo and Catherine nee Dal Santo. Brother of Dennis (Marie) Panozzo and Catherine "Cuppy" (William) Van Heel. Beloved "Uncle Larry" to many.

Born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of St. Anthony of Padua Grade School, Mount Carmel High School, class of 1947, and the University of Notre Dame, class of 1951. A U.S. Army veteran., he was a longtime secretary of the Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicagoland.

Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St., (US 30, three blocks east of Western Avenue) Chicago Heights, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 9:00 PM.