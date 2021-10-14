Lawrence D. "Larry" Saylor

Dec. 20, 1939 — Oct. 11, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Lawrence D. "Larry" Saylor, age 81, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Saylor; children: Wesley C. Saylor, Clair (Ed) Schultz and Jenny (Matt) Whitaker; grandchildren: Emma (Patrick) Donahue, Kyle (Emily) Schultz, Josh Whitaker, Madelyn Whitaker and Ben Whitaker; great-grandchild, Brooks Donahue.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Mary Saylor; and sisters: Pat, Eileen and Doris.

Larry was an automotive painter elite and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point. He was an avid golfer with six hole-in-ones! Larry also loved to fish and watch his Packers and Yankees. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Larry's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation.Visit Larry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.