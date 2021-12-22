EDINBURGH — Lawrence D. Sommers, 82, passed away December 20, 2021. Larry was born January 24, 1939. He is survived by his wife Marjorie; his children: Nicki (Ed) Kucer, Larry Sommers, David Sommers, Cheryl (Joe) Yokovich, Tim (Karen) Sommers, and Eric (McKenna) Sommers; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for the family.