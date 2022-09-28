Lawrence E. Jordan Jordan

Lawrence E. Jordan

DYER, IN - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lawrence E. Jordan announces his death on September 5, 2022. Larry was 87 years old. He passed peacefully surrounded by family members. Lawrence was the eldest child of Florence and Edward Jordan of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Beverly; beloved brother, Tom; and his parents. Lawrence is survived by his sisters: Pat Barto and Marilyn Marx (Chico); and his brother, Bill Jordan (Cheryl).

Together, Larry and Beverly raised six children in South Holland, IL; Joe Jordan, Jean Komar (Rick), Jacque Brock (Jim), Janice Warner (Bob), James Jordan (Wilma), and Julie Smits (Kevin) will be forever grateful for their dedicated Dad; Larry will fondly be remembered by his nine grandchildren; Jim, Kelly, Emily, Austin, Summer, Sierra, Danny, Isabel and Tyler; and his four great-grandchildren; Autumn, Zoey, Emmitt and Levi.

Lawrence served proudly in the Marine Corp as a Sergeant during the Korean War. While stationed in California, he met the love of his life, Beverly. They spent 57 blissful years as man and wife before Bev passed in 2013. Larry was known as a generous, hard-working, and high-spirited man. His sparkling blue eyes and infectious smile touched everyone he met. He spent his career in sales, rising through the ranks to become Vice President of a successful chain of retail stores throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. He later helped grow a golf empire, selling accessories and equipment. He patented a mechanism for one of the first Putting Partner golf accessories. Larry and Beverly spent their retired years in Sun City, AZ where they enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends and family. For fun, Larry was an avid golfer, handball player, runner, fisherman, all-around Chicago sports fan and college football fan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Semper Fi and America's Fund, Homes for our Troops, or Fisher House Foundation.