HOBART - Lawrence E. "Larry" Powell, age 81, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born on February 13, 1942 to the late Charles "Jack" and Emily Powell. Larry proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Larry was the previous owner of Dan and Dave's Small Engine Repair, and more recently he was delivering parts for NWI. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and INDY 500. Larry had attended almost every Indy 500 race since he was a little boy. He also used to own a midget and then a sprint race car. Larry also enjoyed driving out West on solo road trips. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend.