Feb. 13, 1942 - Feb. 20, 2023
HOBART - Lawrence E. "Larry" Powell, age 81, of Hobart, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. He was born on February 13, 1942 to the late Charles "Jack" and Emily Powell. Larry proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Larry was the previous owner of Dan and Dave's Small Engine Repair, and more recently he was delivering parts for NWI. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and INDY 500. Larry had attended almost every Indy 500 race since he was a little boy. He also used to own a midget and then a sprint race car. Larry also enjoyed driving out West on solo road trips. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend.
Larry is survived by his sister, Bertha "Bert" (Earl) Schnabel of Hobart; nieces, Kim (Perry) Maynard of Hobart and Michelle (Ken) Thews of Portage; seven great-nieces and -nephews, Kelly, Nikki, Bradlee, Karlie, Mitchell, Brianne, and Brendan; several great-great-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew; and best friend, Maddie.
He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Bellinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. There will be a funeral service for Larry on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Burial will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.