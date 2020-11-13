Lawrence G. Devore

Feb. 10, 1927 - Nov. 9, 2020

HAMMOND, IN — Lawrence G. Devore, 93, of Hammond, went home to be with the lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1927, in East Chicago, IN, to Andrew and Anna (Muha) Devore.

On September 15, 1951, he married the love of his life, the late Geraldine (Relinski) Devore, at St. Mary's Church in Griffith, IN. He loved his family and cherished every moment he was with them.

After graduating high school, he went into the Army where he served in WWII. After serving his country he worked at Union Carbide, Dupont and Dyer Auto Auction. He was a trustee and enjoyed working bingo at American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago. Larry also belonged to the East Chicago Knights of Columbus and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He liked sports, especially college basketball and football, and he enjoyed Saturday afternoon dinners with his family and friends.