Lawrence H. Kruk

PORTLAND, OR - Larry Kruk, 74 passed surrounded by family and loving caregivers May 27, 2020.

Survived by former wife, Al Kruk, loving father to Keith (Dawn Urbancyzk) and Sherri (Tom Keepes); grandfather to Paige and Steven Kruk, Olivia, Andrew and Alana Keepes. Dearest brother of (surviving) Patricia James; (predeceased by) Audrey Radford, Frank Kruk, Richard Kruk and Dolores Michelena. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Chicago, IL on January 3, 1946 to late Virginia Ostrowski and late Anthony Kruk.

He worked for Republic (LTV) Steel, for 34 years. He made friends in Dyer and Lake Shafer Indiana before moving in 2017 to Portland, OR to be closer to his daughter.

Funeral Mass will be held June 12, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church.