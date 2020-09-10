 Skip to main content
Lawrence James Friday

Lawrence James Friday

Lawrence James Friday

PORTAGE, IN — Lawrence James Friday, 81, of Portage, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1939, in St. Marys, PA, to Stafford and Rose (Petrucelli) Friday.

Lawrence graduated from Huston Township High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in September 1962. Lawrence retired from Bethlehem Steel Corp. in 2002.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 58 years, Madeline Carol Friday; son, Michael E. (Rosamaria) Friday; daughter, Julie Blakely (Paul Shafer); grandchildren, Nicholas Friday, Amy (Sean) McGhie, Derek Friday and Timothy (Samantha) Blakely; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Maeve McGhie; siblings, Stafford (Mary Ann) Friday, Edith Powell, Jean (the late Richard) Szuba, Kathy (Alva Miller) Friday; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stafford J. Friday; mother, Rose M. Friday; and his brothers, George (Ginger) Friday and Francis Friday.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Placed at rest in Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342.

Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.

