Oct. 24, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2021

Lawrence Joseph Broviak "Poppy" 96, died Friday, January 29, 2021 surrounded by family. Larry was a devoted husband to Ruth for seventy years and a loving father and grandfather. Poppy loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A die-hard Cubs fan, his life-long wish was fulfilled in 2016 as he watched the Cubs win the World Series. Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth; children: Carol (Scott) Arthur, Dan (Shari) Broviak, Pat (Thom) Robinson, Mary Jo (Tom) Stewart, David (Jill) Broviak, and Michelle (David) Corner; grandchildren: Sam, David, Thomas, Kyle, Max, Jacob, Steve, Matt, Bridget, Lindsay; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Bob.

Funeral services will be private with a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in his name.