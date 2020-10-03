CHESTERTON — Lawrence Joseph Faitak, 82, of Chesterton, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Chesterton, IN. He was born on March 19, 1938, in Gary, IN, to Joseph and Susanna (Roth) Faitak.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Rose (Vernia) Faitak; sons, David (Donna) Faitak and Joseph (Melissa) Faitak; brother, Fredrick (Glenda) Faitak; grandchildren: David J. Faitak, Andrew Keil, Tiffany (Ivan) Martinez, Emily (Jeremy) Weller, Abby Faitak and Cassie Faitak; great-granddaughters, Alice Weller and Mia Martinez; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Henry and Barbara Vernia and Carlo and Maryann Vernia; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Roth.

Lawrence graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1956. He was a member of the United States National Guard, 113th Engineers and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. On April 4, 1959, he married the love of his life, Rose, at St. Mark's Church in Gary, IN. Lawrence retired from Bethlehem Steel after many years of service as a Mechanical Engineer. He was also a member of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, Master of Harmony Barbershop chorus, Golden Fingers Ukulele Group, Chesterton Art Center, Gary Sportsmen Club Gold Card member, St. Patrick Church Choir, past choir member at Blessed Sacrament and St. Mark's. Lawrence was secretary for nine years of the Dunes Golf Association and a member of the Old Geezer's Golf Group. Larry was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed.