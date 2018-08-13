EAST CHICAGO (THE HARBOR) - Lawrence 'Tudy' Garner, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He was born to Frank Garner and Katie Garner on March 20, 1942. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 32 years of marriage, Tori Garner; children, Anthony Brown, Shawn Brown, and Janae Garner Levin (Michael); grandchildren, Deondre Denham, Shantenay Brown, and Malik Levin and brother, Edgar Covington. Tudy has a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Grace, Lulabelle and Lorraine Garner.
Lawrence was a graduate of Washington Senior High School in East Chicago, IN, Class of 1963. He retired after 42 years from Inland Steel Corporation in East Chicago, IN.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. with District Elder D-E Pastor, Fred Abram officiating in the Main Chapel at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Interment will be private. 'Tudy' will be dearly missed by his loving, devoted family and precious friends. God Grant Him Eternal Peace.