CROWN POINT - Lawrence L. Druckten, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jean Druckten (nee Miller); children: Lori (Chuck) Strebar, Debra (Rick) Bridgham, Shelley (Bart) Richards; grandchildren: Erica (Imran) Abbasi, Madison (Patrick) Hanlon, Benjamin (Mikayla) DeGoey, Daniel DeGoey, Michael Bridgham, Patrick Bridgham, Joshua Richards, Kendall Richards; and great-grandchildren: Layla and Oliver Abbasi.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents: Victor and Lillian Druckten; and sister, Mary Lodrick.

Lawrence was the owner of Standard Oil Gas Station in New Carlisle. He also worked as a UPS vehicle mechanic in Westville, IN and owned Druckten Oil Fuel Service in Crown Point, for 25 years. Upon retirement Lawrence was employed as a deputy clerk in the Lake County Clerks Office Election Department and was active in Crown Point Aero Models, and Moose International. He loved to fish and boat at his summer home in Michigan. Lawrence was so handy there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He spent numerous hours in the garage working on cars, boats, building, and repairing everything we needed his help with.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Lawrence's name to Crown Point Community Foundation, 115 S Court St, Crown Point, IN 46307.

