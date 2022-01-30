AUG. 10, 1945 - JAN. 27, 2022

HAMMOND, IN -

Lawrence L. Peters, 76, of Hammond passed away with his wife and daughter at his side on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. He was born on August 10th, 1945 in Hammond, IN.

He attended Bishop Noll High School before serving in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966. After returning home, he began a long and rewarding career in construction as a general contractor.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debbie; his daughter, Diane (Paul Culbertson); and granddaughter, Lauren Tatum; along with siblings: Al (Sara), Paul (Ann), Henry (Lillian), and Elizabeth (late Michael) Senetar; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Elnora; his sisters: Dorothy (Charles) Dybel, Marie (William) Gruszka; brothers: Joe, John (Cynthia), Fritz, Michael, and Patrick (Mary Ellen).

Arrangements have been entrusted to BURNS KISH FINERAL HOME in Munster, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com for more information.