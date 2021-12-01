Lawrence "Larry" J. Zygmunt

April 25, 1948 — Nov. 26, 2021

DYER, IN — Lawrence "Larry" J. Zygmunt, age 73, of Dyer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Mary Lou Zygmunt (nee Gratto); loving daughter Jennifer Zygmunt; siblings: Robert (Marilyn) Zygmunt, MaryAnn (Jim) Quirin, and Christina (John) Frett; uncle Edward (late Carolyn) Zawora; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Clara Zygmunt (nee Zawora); uncles: Frank (Anne) Zawora, Michael Zawora, John Zawora, and Stanley (Alice) Zawora; and in-laws Earl J. and Edith Gratto.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Salvatorian Seminary High School in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin and then went on to attend Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting. He worked for Silgan Containers in Hammond and was a member of the Ridge Model Railroad Club.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM with Father Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com