CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lawrence "Larry" Janeczko of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the age of 74. Larry is survived by two sons: Steve (Tammy) of Woodhaven, MI and Jamie (Amber) of Lowell, IN; four grandchildren: Alexis, Jace, Abigail, and Nick; two sisters: Joan (Gary) Otten and Geraldine (Dennis) Pierz, and one brother: Jim (Barbara) Janeczko.

Friends are invited to visit with Larry's family on Wednesday, May 11 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Larry will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Larry had a passion for music and was an avid guitar player. In his younger years, he was the lead guitar player in a rock band. Larry also enjoyed classic cars and motorcycles, an interest he passed down to his sons. Larry worked as a machinist and took great pride in being able to fix anything with his hands. His sons said he would do what it took to take care of his family and he will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com