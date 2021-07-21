Lawrence "Larry" K. Hine

CROWN POINT — Lawrence "Larry" K. Hine 80, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He is survived by his wife Patricia; his children: Paula (Richard) Remesnik of Lowell, David (Susan) of Chicago, Michael (Tammy) of Noblesville, Amy (Peter) Noverr of Colorado and Joseph of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Morgan, Marissa and Madison Hine, Zac Remesnik, Emma, Eben and Owen Noverr, Leah and Nathan Hine; siblings: Jeannette Wobith of North Judson, William of Lowell and Raymond (Linda) of Franklin. He was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Lemke.

"Larry the Barber" was owner of Larry's Barber Shop in Crown Point for 60 years and was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell.

An avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, Larry was a true outdoorsman. One of the founding members of the Lowell chapter of Ducks Unlimited, he frequently spent days outside with his buddies and his bird dogs. More recently, he could be found quietly casting his reel at the lake or taking in some sunshine on the golf course. Larry also enjoyed traveling and socializing with his many friends. Larry's greatest joy in life was his large family. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.