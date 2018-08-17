PLYMOUTH, IN - Lawrence 'Larry' L. Tosch, 68, passed away on August 8, 2018. Larry was born on June 18, 1950 in Gary, IN to Elton and Lucille Tosch. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, where he served as a Medic.
Larry is survived by two children; Jeff Tosch of Warsaw and Tori (Tyler) Reneker of Warsaw; two grandchildren and four siblings, Robert (Pam) Tosch of Hobart, Sharon (Bill) Ley of Bettendorf, IA, Rick Tosch of Georgetown, IN and twin sister, Linda Smith.
A time of remembrance and memories will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, August, 19, 2018 in MISHLER FUNERAL HOME, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.