Lawrence "Larry" Mazzacco

LANSING, IL - Lawrence, loving husband, father and grandfather, lay to 'sleep' on January 12, 2023. Lawrence is survived by beloved wife: Susan Mazzocco (nee Zelasko); beloved children: Giancarlo Mazzocco, Rebecca (Dave Phelps) Mazzocco-Phelps, and Michael (Jessica) Mazzocco; brother and sisters: Patricia (Charles) Zito, Laura (Joe) Jacoby, and Paul (JoAnne) Mazzocco; granchildren: Mason, Connor Leo, Tyler Jack, and Ryleigh Shae; cousins, nephews, nieces, mother-in-law and brothers-in-law. Lawrence was preceded in death by parents: Leonard and Ruth Mazzocco; and son: Lawrence Mazzocco Jr.

Friends of Lawrence Mazzocco Sr., and friends of Lawrence Mazzocco Jr., are invited to a double Celebration of Life on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., with service directly following at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438.

Lawrence enjoyed employment in the construction trade and as systems dispatcher with MWRDGC. Lawrence received an associate degree in electronics technology. He attended and played football at Colorado State University. Lawrence demonstrated a devoted love for family. He enjoyed a spiritual outlook on life and spent many hours with family at the local wooded-walking trail for reflection and rest. His work ethic meant he never missed out on a day of work. He will remain in the hearts of the many who will love him forever. www.schroederlauer.com