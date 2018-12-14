HIGHLAND, IN - Lawrence (Larry) Miller, age 66, passed peacefully on December 8, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Patsy (Qualls) and loving children Kristi Miller, Bobby Miller, Rick (Sarah) Miller, Ryan (Gina) Miller, and Courtney (Gabe) Cabrera; six grandchildren, Emma, Elijah, Gloria, Hannah Miller, Gabriel and Graham Lawrence Cabrera; mother, Maureen Miller; brothers Jerry (Sue) Miller, Gary (Shar) Miller, and sister Terri (Jeff) Miller-Bence; sisters-in-law Linda (Dari) Bartok and Carol Casserly, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; preceded in death by father, Robert Miller.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with prayer service beginning at 3:00 p.m., and on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. A funeral mass officiated by Fr. Martin Dobrzynski will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Michael Church, #1 W. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN. Burial will immediately follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.
Larry graduated from Highland High School and went on to receive his degree in mortuary science from Worsham School of Mortuary Science. Larry was a licensed funeral director for over 45 years. As an active member in his community, his was a life of service to those around him. He was the proud owner of FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOMES, a business started by his family in 1896. Larry actively served in the Highland, Dyer, Schererville and St. John Chambers of Commerce. He was past president of the Highland and Schererville chapters. He was District One Director and Chairman of the Hightower Board of Directors of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association. Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus Griffith Council 3631 and also St. Michael Church in Schererville.
Larry's infectious personality was contagious and made him so enjoyable to be around - always welcoming you with a big smile and his quick wit. Larry was an avid bowler and golfer. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle in various areas of the country, either by himself or with his wife on the back. His passion was Indy Car Racing and the peak of his year came annually in May when the Indy 500 race would arrive and he would plan the weekend with his family at the track - how he loved to hear those words 'Drivers… Start Your Engines!' Larry's pride and joy was his Indy car. He enjoyed just the thought of having it to look at, even though he could not drive it on the road. His last bucket list item was to visit all the races across the country - a feat he was well on his way to accomplishing.
Larry was truly a family man. His love for his children, and then grandchildren, was visible in everything he did. Whether he was crawling on the floor, riding roller coasters, or simply reading a book in his favorite chair, the joy Larry brought to those around him was always felt.
It's 'Showtime' in heaven and 'Captain' Larry is there with his smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations to support brain cancer research in Larry's memory can be made to Northwestern's Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute or Hospice of the Calumet Area.