June 8, 1952 - March 23, 2022
CHICAGO, IL - Lawrence "Larry" O'Brien, 69, of Chicago,IL passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2022, at Advocate Trinity Hospital.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45-years, Eileen (nee Dudzik); sisters-in-law: Mary (late Dr. Terrence) Wiak, Adele (Carl) Marco, Bernadette O'Brien, Patricia O'Brien; nephews: Scott (Amanda) O'Brien, David (Jill) O'Brien, Jonathan O'Brien, Anthony (Dawn) Marco, Andrew Marco, Scott Wiak; nieces: Michele Polarek, Jennifer O'Brien, Renee (John) Latronica, Melissa Wiak, Kristin Wiak; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Larry was born on June 8, 1952, to the late John and late Ethel (Mellon) O'Brien. He was predeceased by three brothers: Robert, John, and Keith; and one niece, Suzanne (Marco) Livingston.
Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago. Family and Friends will meet DIRECTLY at Jesus Shepherd of Souls Parish (Our Lady Of Knock Worship Site - 501 163rd St; Calumet City, IL, 60409), Tuesday, March 29, 2022, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
A lifelong resident of Chicago, Larry attended Annunciata Elementary School and Saint Francis de Sales High School. After high school, he worked at The Chicago Tribune in the Payroll Department and spent thirty years as a safety engineer with Metra. His family remembers Larry lovingly, as a devoted husband and uncle. "Uncle Larry", as he was affectionately referred to by his family, was the true definition of a Southside Irish guy. He was known for his trademark mustache and baseball cap; his love of St. Patrick's Day and everything green; Chicago sports, especially the Blackhawks and Notre Dame football; enjoying classic rock music, particularly The Rolling Stones and Bob Seger. Larry was always generous with his time and loved welcoming family into his home to enjoy his famous "pub" burgers. His nieces fondly remember him never turning down the opportunity to be their "special person" at their preschool events; always seeing them perform in school plays and concerts; and going trick-or-treating with him.
Uncle Larry will be remembered for his most giving heart and devotion to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. (773) 731-2749 wwwelmwoodchapel.com.