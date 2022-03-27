Lawrence "Larry" O'Brien

A lifelong resident of Chicago, Larry attended Annunciata Elementary School and Saint Francis de Sales High School. After high school, he worked at The Chicago Tribune in the Payroll Department and spent thirty years as a safety engineer with Metra. His family remembers Larry lovingly, as a devoted husband and uncle. "Uncle Larry", as he was affectionately referred to by his family, was the true definition of a Southside Irish guy. He was known for his trademark mustache and baseball cap; his love of St. Patrick's Day and everything green; Chicago sports, especially the Blackhawks and Notre Dame football; enjoying classic rock music, particularly The Rolling Stones and Bob Seger. Larry was always generous with his time and loved welcoming family into his home to enjoy his famous "pub" burgers. His nieces fondly remember him never turning down the opportunity to be their "special person" at their preschool events; always seeing them perform in school plays and concerts; and going trick-or-treating with him.