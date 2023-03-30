Nov. 1, 1946 - Mar. 22, 2023

HOBART, IN - Lawrence "Larry" Regal, of Hobart, IN, sadly passed away on March 22, 2023, at the age of 76. Larry was born November 1, 1946, and graduated from Andrean High School in 1964. For many years, Larry worked as a finance manager for auto dealerships in NW Indiana, retiring from Arnell Chevrolet in Valparaiso in 2018.

His family will remember him as sociable and outgoing, always ready to start a friendly conversation, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and playing golf.

Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl; his children: Michael Regal and Jennifer (Mark) Kelly; his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Roberta Mills; and brother, Derek (Mary Ann) Regal.

He is predeceased by his parents: Robert and Frances Regal; and his beloved granddaughter, Rebecca.

We will gather to remember and celebrate Larry's life on April 2, 2023, 1:00 - 4:00 PM at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. 46410.

Visit Larry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.