WEST BEND, WI - Lawrence "Larry" Riccardi, 81, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

He was born on September 7, 1939 to the late Lawrence Riccardi and Opal Francis in Black Oak, IN. On February 14, 1974 he was united in marriage to Carol Conley in Chicago, IL. Larry worked for Acme Steel for 38 years Riverdale, IL until retirement. He enjoyed gardening and reading books. Larry loved fishing and music. Family was very important to him and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Those Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carol Riccardi; four children: Michael Riccardi, Anthony (Erica) Riccardi, Scott Riccardi, and Shannon Riccardi; two grandchildren: Justin (Shannon) Riccardi and Jayden Riccardi; three great-grandchildren: Madden, Ethan, and Aurora; a sister-in-law, Roberta Lesner; two brothers-in-law: James Conley and Dave Wajvoda; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two sisters: Norma Smack and Nancy Wajvoda.

A private family service in remembrance of Larry will be held.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora Hospice for all their help and care.

