Lawrence (Larry) Salmon

Welcomed into Heaven by his parents and brother, Kevin Salmon. Living siblings, brother Jim Salmon and sisters Evelyn (Leo) Ambre and Nanci Salmon. Children with former spouse Linda (Hershey) Nine include daughters, Stacey (Tim) Crisp, Laura (Andy) Ballard and son Kyle (Adriana) Salmon. Larry lived for his grandkids, truly his joy. Grandchildren: Alex, Joshua, Ellie, Taylor, Dalton, Payton, Isabella and Ryan. Spending time with Dalton was special for not only did they share the same birthday, they had a very close bond. Andy Ballard was a very good friend. Also many fond memories were made with DeeDee (Dinga) Brooks as well as extended family, friends and neighbors. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Cubs. His children have many fond memories of him coaching their little league teams and being a dedicated fan of their adult softball teams. He loved TV Land and his daily newspaper. He always had a witty comment or joke to keep those around him laughing.