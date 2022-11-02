Lawrence "Larry" T. Nevills

Sept. 14, 1940 - Oct. 30, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Lawrence "Larry" Nevills, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born September 14, 1940, in Valparaiso. Larry made his career as an Operating Engineer with Furnace Services in Hammond, IN for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Larry enjoyed watching sports, especially football and boxing. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who will be dearly missed.

On June 7, 1969, in Valparaiso, Larry married the love of his life, Janet Michaels, who preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by their son, Chad Nevills; grandchildren: Terrence, Matthew, Katerina, and Ariel; great grandchild, Holland; and siblings: Frank Nevills, Chuck (Effie) Nevills, and Violet Dunkley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeff Nevills.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.