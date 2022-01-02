OSTRANDER, OH - Lawrence "Larry" Ventimiglia, age 87, of Ostrander, Ohio, previously of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on December 20, 2021 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy in 2013. He is survived by his six children: Claire (William) Stout, Amari (Elisabeth Menning) Victoria, Douglas (Diana) Ventimiglia, Sandra (David) Ingram, Daniel (Beth) Ventimiglia, and Timothy (Chere') Ventimiglia; as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Sararose (Tom) Carpenter and brother Joseph Ventimiglia.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin) 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Lawrence will be buried next to his wife Dorothy at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS will be required in the funeral home, in the church, and at the indoor ceremony at the cemetery, regardless of vaccination status.
Lawrence was originally from Whiting, Indiana where he graduated from Sacred Heart School and Whiting High School, and joined the US Army Reserves. He went on to become a Master Carpenter, was employed by Rand McNally book publishers, after which he worked as a millwright at J&L and LTV Steel. Together with his wife Dorothy, he established, operated, and was co-owner of Larry's Pizza in Hegewisch and North Hammond for almost 33 years. He and his wife were dedicated and very proud to have all 6 children be college graduates.
Lawrence "Larry" will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was an expert and the go-to source for advice on home improvement projects, had a quick wit, and loved sharing jokes with everyone. His favorite pastimes were fishing, trying his luck at various casino games, and playing lottery scratch tickets from any state where a loved one lived. Since retiring, he traveled with his wife to Hawaii, Europe, and a cruise to the Caribbean. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, whether on vacations, at the family cottage in Michigan with his children and grandchildren from California, Texas, Connecticut, Illinois, and Indiana, and visits at home or via video calls, where so many enduring memories were made. He will truly be missed.