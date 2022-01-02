Lawrence "Larry" Ventimiglia

Lawrence "Larry" will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was an expert and the go-to source for advice on home improvement projects, had a quick wit, and loved sharing jokes with everyone. His favorite pastimes were fishing, trying his luck at various casino games, and playing lottery scratch tickets from any state where a loved one lived. Since retiring, he traveled with his wife to Hawaii, Europe, and a cruise to the Caribbean. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, whether on vacations, at the family cottage in Michigan with his children and grandchildren from California, Texas, Connecticut, Illinois, and Indiana, and visits at home or via video calls, where so many enduring memories were made. He will truly be missed.