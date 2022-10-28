MUNSTER, IN - Lawrence "Larry" Zemkewicz, 68, of Munster, IN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 26, 2022. Beloved husband for 33 years of Marge (nee Bolin); proud father of: Jim and John (Haley) Zemkewicz; loving cousin of Cathy Piwowar; caring brother-in-law of: Sheryl Bolin and Donna (Bob) Cox; cherished uncle of Jim (Roberta) Sutliffe. He was preceded in death by his parents: Julian and Martha Zemkewicz; siblings: Linda Sutliffe, Thomas and James Zemkewicz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Larry was a loving husband, father, cousin and brother-in-law who will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome