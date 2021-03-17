 Skip to main content
Lawrence O. Gaines

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Lawrence O. Gaines, 67, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902-06 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service, with the Rev. Justin Kidd officiating. Interment in Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

