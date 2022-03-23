Sep. 28, 1941 - March 20, 2022

PERU, IN - Lawrence Spink Hemdal, 80 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.

He was born September 28, 1941, in Peru, IN to the late Olaf J. and Genevieve (Spink) Hemdal. Lawrence was a graduate of George Williams College and worked as the C.E.O. of the YMCA in Rockford for 10 years, Joliet for 22 years and 7 years in Valparaiso. He was a member of the Rotary Club and enjoyed electronic gadgets, 30-day road trips and traveling, and the development of his family's property into a personal park.

On June 10, 1962, Lawrence married Carol (Kehler) Hemdal who survives along with their children, David (Heather) Hemdal and Karla Hemdal; grandchildren, Kevin, Joslyn, Kylie, Olaf, Jesse, and Kendall; and his brother, John Hemdal. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Migliore.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM. A private interment of ashes will take place at Ever Rest Memorial Park in Logansport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local YMCA.