Aug. 3, 1956 - Mar. 21, 2021

GRANGER, IN - Lawrence Stephen Przybyl, Sr., 64, of Granger, Indiana passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in his home. Larry was born on August 3, 1956 in Hammond, Indiana. He attended St. Casimir Grade School, Bishop Noll and George Rogers Clark High Schools. Larry retired from Inland SteelN Kote, where he was employed as a mechanic for 42 years. He married Patricia Levitt in 2004, who has preceded him in death in 2009. Lawrence is survived by his two sons: Chuck (Edyta) Przybyl of Chicago, Illinois and Larry Przybyl, Jr. (Liz) of Osceola, Indiana; one grandson, Maks Przybyl; his sister, Carol (Ron) Bodie; brothers: Reginald Przybyl, Edward Przybyl, and Thomas (Kimberly) Przybyl; former spouse, Karen Sheldon (nee McCullough); and former spouse, Barb Detloff (nee Domasica). He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeannine Przybyl; mother Jesse Przybyl; and father Edward Przybyl.

Larry enjoyed the pleasures of life. He was a member of the Steelworkers Union, fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Notre Dame, and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed time in Aruba every year. Larry loved a good steak, the company of canine companions and traveling to unique places around the world. He will be remembered for his generosity, as well as his convictions. Larry did what he wanted to do.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday April, 24 between 1:00 PM-4:00 P.M. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, Indiana. (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will be a time of sharing and remembrance at 3 p.m. No flowers please, memorial contributions may be directed to Humane Indiana, Munster, IN. (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area) MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME.