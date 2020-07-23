× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence Sterling

PHOENIX, AZ — Lawrence Sterling of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Hammond, Chicago and Munster, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, of COVID-19.

A virtual memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Join us at GatheringUs.com and enter Lawrence Sterling in the search section.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held in the Munster/Lansing area at a later date. Lawrence Bernard Sterling was born February 3, 1945, in Hammond, IN, to Charles and Virginia (Schumm ) Sterling. He grew up in Hammond and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1963. Larry served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968; after basic training at Fort Polk, LA, he was stationed as a medic in Hawaii.

He graduated from the American Academy of Medical Technology in Chicago and worked as a medical technician for many years at Chicago Osteopathic and Michael Reese hospitals. Larry married Stephanie Haney on May 28, 1978, in Chicago. After living in Chicago for many years, they moved to Munster, where he served on the board of their Harrison Avenue condominium. They relocated to Phoenix in 2019.