Nov. 16, 1939 - July 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Lawrence W. Bella, age 81, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 60 years, Letitia Bella (nee Bode); children: Lori (Rich) Stanners, Lance (Dawn) Bella, and Lynnette (John) Baier; grandchildren: Jacqie (Justin) Sticker, Alayna (Ben) Kay, Letitia (Josh Cincoski) Bella, Taylor (Gairet Lee) Brown, Jacob Baier, John Baier, Jr. Caleb Walentik and Noah Walentik; six great-grandchildren; brother, Frank (Bernadine) Bella; brother-in-law, Herman (Janet) Bode; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents: Martha and Frank Bella; mother-in-law, Elvira (Albert) Chiabai; father-in-law, Herman (Jennie) Bode; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Lee.

Larry was born in the Tolleston area of Gary, brought up his family in the Merrillville area before moving to Valparaiso. He was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Church in Merrillville. Larry was retired from U.S. Steel and later worked at Beta Steel. He owned and operated his own consulting company, L.B. Consultants. Larry enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and so enjoyed vacationing in Maui. Most of all he loved spoiling his grand and great-grandchildren.