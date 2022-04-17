PAW PAW, MI - Le Roy C. Wartman, age 88, of Paw Paw, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

He is survived by his children: David (Cathy) Wartman, Randy (late Char Hotz) Wartman, Alan (Janet) Wartman, Edward (Jonna) Wartman, and Laura (Reuben) Bloker; grandchildren: Katie Rozek, Brandon (Melissa) Wartman, Jennifer (Joey) Grundell, Christopher (Cassie), Sarah, Monica, Luke, Elijah, Noah, Elizabeth, Karl, and Lee Roy; great-grandchildren: Miranda, Dominic, Gabriel, Zachary, Liliana, Blaze, and Evelynn; brother, Tom Wartman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Wanda Wartman; parents, George and Florence Wartman; daughter, Linda Wartman; sons: Walter and George; siblings: Roderick, Leonard, George, Delores, Lorraine and Robert.

LeRoy was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL. He was a veteran of the Korean War and retired from Inland Steel. Along with his brother, Bob, he owned and operated the Sinclair Gas Station in downtown Hammond. Leroy was avid Cubs fan and was quite the jokester. He will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd, Calumet City, IL 6040. Le Roy will lie in state at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.