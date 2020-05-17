Leah Anderson

Leah was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law: Jeane (Vern) Segert and her parents: Elmer and Venita Anderson. She is survived by her two nephews: Ron Segert and Bob (Lisa) Segert; her niece Cindy (Tom) Schoon; and her best friend Shirley Segert. Leah grew up in Crown Point, IN and graduated from Crown Point High School, Class of 1957. She was very involved in high school athletics and earned two GAA's (Girl's Athletic Assoc) Letter Sweaters. She worked several years at Chicago Title Co. and for First American Title.