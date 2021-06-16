LOWELL, IN — Leah B. Gunderson, 87, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She is survived by her children, Mark (Sonia) Gunderson and Kay (Jeff) Langedyke; grandchildren: Bobbie Ann (Joel) Bodenman, Jennifer (Ryan) Hammons, Melissa (Matt) Smith, Nicholas (Anne) Langedyke, Katherine (Jason) Moore, Kristen (Riann Collins) Langedyke, Marcus Gunderson and Madison (Michael) Alexander; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Shirley) Larson; and her beloved Yorkie, Bella. Preceded in death by her husband, Morton; parents, Elmer Larson and Louise Gorski; and siblings, Kay Larson and David Larson. Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with funeral service following at 12:00 PM, all at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Private burial will take place in New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth IN. Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell, IN www.sheetsfuneral.com