MICHIGAN CITY, IN—Leanna McCully was born Leanna Barnes on January 11, 1948, in Gary, IN. Leanna was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness, serving as a regular pioneer for over 40 years at Gary East and serving most recently with husband Victor McCully, Sr. at Trail Creek Congregation in Michigan City, IN. She fell asleep in death on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Leanna will be greatly missed by her loving husband; sisters: Rebecca Barnes and Rosa (David) Johnson; sons: Coley Henderson and Eric (Dawna) Henderson; daughters: Gina (William) Pirtle and Sonya (Robert) Broden; step-sons: Victor, Jr., Akil and Abdu (Chenisse) McCully; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and her faithful field service partner, Sister Quilla Gene Blackwell. Please visit the Leeana McCully page on MemorialOccasions.com