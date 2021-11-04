Leanne K. Wilson (Waddell-Dawson)

Aug. 4, 1967 — Oct. 29, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Leanne K. Wilson (Waddell-Dawson), age 54, of Lake Station passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.

Preceded in death by her father, Richard Waddell; grandparents: Richard and Leona Waddell; Fred and Marjorie Bliss and grandson, Aiden.

Survived by her loving husband, David Wilson; mother, Barbara (Bliss) Waddell both of Lake Station; children: Justin (Sarah) Dawson, Lake Station, Joshua Dawson, Lockport, IL, David (Tracy) Wilson, Evansville, Zachary Wilson, Kaitlin (Ivan) Villanueva, Aaron and Shannon Wilson all of AZ; brothers: Richard (Dave) and Sandy Waddell, Hobart, Jason Waddell, Chesterton; 16 grandchildren; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many dear friends.

Please join the family in celebrating Leanne's life on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Zion Holiness Pentecostal Church, 5051 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Pastor Richard Westmoreland officiating.