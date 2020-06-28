CROWN POINT, IN - Lee Abbott, age 70 of Crown Point, IN, passed away June 25, 2020. Lee was born April 17, 1950 in Colfax, WA. Lee was married to Joyce (Quanstrom) on August 18, 1972. They loved and served one another and their family for 47 years. Lee's sons were a primary focus of his life and he counted it a privilege to raise his boys. As the boys married, Lee's role as father expanded to include their wives as his daughters. Lee thoroughly enjoyed being a grandpa. He was an outdoorsman at heart and especially loved duck hunting. He also enjoyed watching and playing sports with family.