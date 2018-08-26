Lee Alcidos Goodin was born in San Francisco on February 5, 1940 and died there on August 19, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Lee was married to Terry Grenchik, originally from Whiting, for 40 years. Lee was an Air Force Major, a town mayor, world traveler, and patron of the arts who contributed to the community in every place he lived.
Lee graduated from Balboa High School and attended City College of San Francisco. He received his bachelor's degree from San Francisco State and his master's degree from Boston University.
For 20 years Lee served around the world with the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major. Lee and Terry loved to travel and visited over 100 countries together. They hiked in Nepal, traveled on the Trans Siberian Express, visited the Middle Eastern “Stans,” North Korea, and many other historical places.
Lee did not slow down after retiring from the military. He taught English in Turkey and was pleased, when walking down the street on a visit there years later, to have former students calling out “Hello, Mr. Lee!” He also served as an education counselor, a childcare manager, a college instructor and a program manager for City Colleges of Chicago-Europe. He served as Mayor of Amador City in the Gold Country for six years before finally returning to his much-loved San Francisco.
Lee was a music fan who supported the San Francisco Opera, the Mariachi at the Symphony, the SF Jazz Center, and numerous playhouses. He was very active in social events and community programs and projects. He advocated and volunteered for the renovation of the Joe DiMaggio Playground, pool and library complex in North Beach. He was a good cook who loved good food, good wine, and Grappa.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Leona) Godin, and his wife, Terry Grenchik.
Services will be held at the Green Street Mortuary on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a procession to Fisherman's Wharf led by the Green Street Mortuary Band. From there, family members will scatter Lee's ashes beneath the Golden Gate Bridge (which his father helped build).