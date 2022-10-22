CROWN POINT, IN - Lee Andrew Saliaris, age 80, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 with his wife and daughters by his side.
He was born and raised in Gary. Lee was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1960. He graduated from Indiana University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in business where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Lee married his wife, Lorraine in 1965 with 57 years of marriage. He was a former foreman at U.S. Steel Corp, Gary Works, purchasing agent at Budd Co, and retired as a purchasing agent from NIPSCO. Lee also worked at ACME Steel and was a security supervisor at Horseshoe Casino. He was a member of Innsbrook Country Club and a former member of the Michelangelo Italian Club in Merrillville. His fondest memory was being the chairman of the "Italian Festival" in 1992. Lee and Lorraine loved to travel and went on many cruises over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Angeline Saliaris; sister, Peggy Polizotto. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lorraine (nee Cortina) Saliaris; daughters: Michelle Saliaris of Crown Point, Kristine Wroblewski of Raleigh, NC and Vanessa Ames of Crown Point; five grandsons: Tyler and Brandon Wroblewski, Bradley and Benjamin Ames, and Jaxon Docter; brother, Greg Saliaris; brothers-in-law: John (Margaret) Cortina, Robert Polizotto; numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cared deeply about his family and will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 5 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Family will meet at BURNS FUNERAL HOME , Crown Point on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. proceeding to St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point for A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com