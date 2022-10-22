Lee Andrew Saliaris

He was born and raised in Gary. Lee was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1960. He graduated from Indiana University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in business where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. Lee married his wife, Lorraine in 1965 with 57 years of marriage. He was a former foreman at U.S. Steel Corp, Gary Works, purchasing agent at Budd Co, and retired as a purchasing agent from NIPSCO. Lee also worked at ACME Steel and was a security supervisor at Horseshoe Casino. He was a member of Innsbrook Country Club and a former member of the Michelangelo Italian Club in Merrillville. His fondest memory was being the chairman of the "Italian Festival" in 1992. Lee and Lorraine loved to travel and went on many cruises over the years.