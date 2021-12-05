1967 - 2021

GA - Lee Andrew Sanders, Jr. "Boogie" was born March 28, 1967, in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Lee made his earthly transition October 2021. His commitment to the Lord began when he was baptized by his grandfather Rev. Henry Jones and joined Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorage of Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. He was active with Sunday School and the choir.

In 2019 Lee joined Berean Christian Church Gwinnett, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Kevin B. Lee where he worshipped until his passing. His educational journey began at Indiana Harbor Catholic School. He went on to graduate from Trotwood-Madison High School in Trotwood, OH. He completed three years at Morehouse College, and planned to finish his undergrad degree in 2022.

Lee worked in Workforce Management for over 30 years. His most recent employers were Maximus Corporation and Versuz Health Benefit Corporation. "Boogie" was an avid sports enthusiast who loved to barbeque, cook, and have a good time.