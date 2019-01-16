NEW SMYRNA, FL - Lee Rainbolt, 77, of New Smyrna Beach, FL (formerly of Westville, IN), passed away Monday, January 7, 2019. He was born January 10, 1941 in Pontiac, MI to Harold and Mildred (Lindsley) Rainbolt. He retired from Tonn & Blank Construction (Michigan City, IN) and Lakeshore Bone & Joint (Chesterton, IN). He loved his hobbies of woodworking, golf and fishing.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; daughters: Melody (Jim) Kiefer, Sherry (Tom) Chang, step-daughter: Barbara Krok; grandaughters: Deidre (Chris Kamrath) Kiefer, Chelsey (Adam) Schmenk, Meredith (Josh) Stidham, Libby Chang; sister: Caroline (Jerry) Hunt; loving niece and nephews, sisters-in-law: Bonnie Morris, Jody Blair. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mildred (Lindsley) Rainbolt.
A Celebration of Life, with family and friends, was held on his birthday, January 10, 2019.