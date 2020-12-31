Lee Stearns

Mar. 7, 1955 — Dec. 25, 2020

LINTON, IN — Lee Stearns, 65, a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2020, in Linton, Indiana. He was born in Gary, IN, on March 7, 1955, the son of Paul and Marie Stearns.

He is survived by his children, Nate Stearns and Natasha (Nathaniel) Taylor; granddaughter, Lanie; mother, Marie Stearns; and siblings: Jim, Juanita, Wayne, Steve, Larry, Billy, and Bambi; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Veronica "Roni" Stearns, and father, Paul Stearns.

After graduating high school from East Gary Edison in 1973 Lee served his country in the United States Army.

Cremation was entrusted to Welch & Cornett Funeral Home in Linton, Indiana.

Online condolences can be sent at www.welchcornett.com.