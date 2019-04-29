IN LOVING MEMORY OF LEEANN CAROL RIESE ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 9/27/1974 - 4/29/2014 Those we love can never be more than a thought away. For as long as there's a memory, they live in our hearts to stay. Love, Mom, Dad and Family
