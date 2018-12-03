HIGHLAND, IN - Leila M. Goubeaux, age 96, of Highland passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018. She is survived by her sons: Guy (Mary), Duane and Glenn (Donna) Goubeaux; grandchildren: Michelle, Jaimee (David), Nathaniel (Amanda), Gabriel (Kelly), Desiree (Dave), Grayland (Sonia), and Brant; eight great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Marvin (Barbara) and Dale (Joan) Goubeaux; sisters-in-law Carolyn (late Jim) Enneking; Virginia (late Ambrose) Goubeaux; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell J. Goubeaux, parents, Gladys and Ole Hansen, brother Marvin Hansen, brother-in-law Cecil (late Ginny) Goubeaux and sister-in-law Mary Lou (late Albert) Schulze.
Funeral Services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday December 4, 2018 with a mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Parish Church. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Leila was a talented ceramist and held classes in her home for over 20 years. She was a member at St. James Parish where she and her husband served as Eucharistic Ministers for many years. She was a devoted wife to Lowell for 72 years and a loving mother to her sons. www.fagenmiller.com